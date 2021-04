Free se dote d’un nouveau talent à la tête du design, “des produits digitaux vont être repensés et de nouveaux arriveront”

I’m very excited to start a new adventure at @free (@GroupeIliad) as Head of Design !

Grateful to join such an impactful company and I can’t wait to build products that millions of people use everyday. Thank you @campollet, @xavier75 and team for the trust. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/JaYRg8nwEx

Thomas (@vimarethomas) April 6, 2021