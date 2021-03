WhatsApp développe une fonctionnalité pour les utilisateurs pressés

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.6.11 : what’s new ?

WhatsApp is working on 3 different playback speeds for voice messages, with a nice UI !

The feature is under development and it will be available later for iOS and Android beta builds.

More details : https://t.co/pO1GAVIL8l pic.twitter.com/it4MlwCIyB

WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 18, 2021